Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak downgrades diplomatic relations with India, suspends bilateral trade

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend all bilateral trade in the wake of Indian government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory.
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee and discussed the situation arising out of the "unilateral illegal" actions by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC).
In the meeting, the Committee decided to downgrade all diplomatic relations with India and review all bilateral arrangements with New Delhi. It further noted that the matter would be taken to the United Nations, including the UN Security Council, the government said in a tweet.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Education, Minister for Human Rights, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Law Minister, Adviser Finance, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence, Director General- Inter-Services Public Relations, Secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers.
Reaffirming commitment to the Kashmir cause and "its political, diplomatic and moral support" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Committee stressed, "Independence Day this August 14 to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination. August 15 will be observed as Black Day."
Rattled by India's landmark decisions scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and converting the state into a Union Territory, Pakistan on said that it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:01 IST

Pakistan considers jihadists 'asset' against India, Afghanistan,...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 7 (ANI): Amid Pakistan's continuing struggle to exit from Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, a European researcher has said that jihadists are still considered by Pakistan's security sector agents as an 'asset' against India and Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:45 IST

'Will fight till last drop of blood', says Pak minister on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday said that his country would use all options and "fight till the last drop of blood for Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:12 IST

Nepal politicians condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from politicians in Nepal on Wednesday on the untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:44 IST

Chinese yuan weakens further, rating fixed closer to 7 a dollar

Beijing [China], Aug 7 (ANI): China's currency weakened further against the US Dollar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:39 IST

Cut diplomatic ties with India: Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the government to cut diplomatic ties with New Delhi following the Indian government's decision to abrogate Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:31 IST

IED blast injures many in Herat province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 7 (ANI): A magnetic IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast hit the Herat province of Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 16:26 IST

Property worth 500 million rupees gutted in fire in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI) : Property worth 500 million Nepali rupees was gutted when a massive fire broke out at an office building of Subishu, a Baluwatar-based internet service provider here on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:32 IST

Imran Khan forms 7-member committee for Kashmir deliberations

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a seven-member committee to make recommendations to formulate Islamabad's legal, political, and diplomatic responses to the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:22 IST

Maldives supports India's decision on Article 370

Male [Maldives], Aug 7 (ANI): Maldives on Wednesday showed support for India's decision to repeal Article 370 by highlighting that it considers the move as an "internal matter."

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:16 IST

Lanka's Wickremesinghe says govt responsible for mistakes that...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the Sri Lankan government, along with the cabinet of ministers, are responsible for the mistakes and lapses which enabled a local terror group to launch successful attacks on Easter Sunday that killed more than 250 peo

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:56 IST

Fire breaks out at Subisu office in Baluwatar in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at an office building of Subisu, a Baluwatar-based internet service provider here on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:43 IST

18 people killed, over 100 wounded in Kabul attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 7 (ANI): At least 18 people were killed and over a hundred wounded after a car bomb attack rattled Kabul on Wednesday morning.

Read More
iocl