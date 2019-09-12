Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah (L) during a talk show on Hum News
Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah (L) during a talk show on Hum News

Pak fails to convince international community over Kashmir issue, says its Interior Minister

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:15 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah has brought a major embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coterie of ministers with his admission that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue.
Shah blamed Pakistan "ruling elite" including Khan for "destroying" the image of the country.
"People do not believe us... in the international community. We say they (India) impose curfew and are not giving medicines to people of Jammu and Kashmir. People do not believe us but they believe them. The ruling elite has destroyed the country. The ruling elite of this country destroyed the name. People thought we are not a serious nation," he said, during a talk show on Pakistani news channel Hum News on Wednesday.
When asked whether Khan, Benazir Bhutto, Pervez Musharraf and others were a part of the ruling elite, the former spy chief said: "Everyone is responsible. Pakistan should now do a soul searching."
Ijaz's remarks came a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during a UNHRC session in Geneva, claimed that India has transformed Jammu and Kashmir into the largest "caged prison in this planet" after the abrogation of Article 370 and that the human rights were being "trampled with impunity" there.
India had rejected Qureshi's allegations and hit back saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy.
Islamabad has been left red-faced after its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia.
India's decision has been hailed internationally with several countries calling the move as India's internal matter even as Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue.
Islamabad has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.
Pakistan has approached various world leaders, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Jordanian King Abdullah II to seek their interventions into the issue, but in vain.
However, Pakistan has been told to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions. India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan are only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:25 IST

Trump discuss border security with Mexican president over phone

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday held an 'excellent' telephonic conversation with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discussed border security.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:29 IST

Trump delays tariff hikes in 'goodwill' gesture to China

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the US will delay tariffs hike on USD 250 billion worths of goods from China as a gesture of goodwill following a request by Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Kovind reaches Switzerland after concluding Iceland visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): After concluding his "fruitful visit" to Iceland, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday reached Bern for his second leg of the three-nation trip.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Pak is committing 'systematic genocide' of minorities: Baloch...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a "breeding ground" for terrorism, Secretary-General of Baloch Human Rights Council, Samad Baloch, on Wednesday said Pakistan is committing "systematic genocide" of the minorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:34 IST

Al Qaeda Chief urges Muslims to attack on west during 9/11...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on Wednesday urged Muslims to attack US, European, Israeli and Russian military targets during a speech on the 18th anniversary of Septemeber 11 attack.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:50 IST

Pak subscribes to IAEA's guidance on management of disused...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed to UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the guidance on the management of disused radioactive sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:45 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold protest against forceful conversion of...

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bid to highlight religious persecution in Pakistan, a US-based Sindhi organisation is planning to hold a protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls from the community during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:33 IST

Baloch activist hits out at Pak for 'running' after Kashmir,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Hitting out at Pakistan government for "running" after Kashmir, a Baloch activist on Wednesday highlighted the atrocities carried out by state agencies against religious minorities in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:18 IST

Iceland: President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 attack

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday remembered the victims of 9/11 terror attack and called on the world community to take steps to stop inhuman forces from destroying the peace and harmony.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:00 IST

Pak should look into its areas first before raising hue and cry...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 11 (ANI): Pakistan should first look into areas under its control before creating a hue and cry on Kashmir, said retired Colonel Wajahat Hasan at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:50 IST

OIC to hold meeting on Palestine following Netanyahu's statement

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sep 11 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that it will hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level to discuss the escalation following the statement of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on West Bank territories.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:30 IST

CPEC adding to woes of Baloch people, say activists

Geneva [Balochistan], Sept 11 (ANI): Baloch political and human rights activists have blamed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar project, for unemployment, insecurity and economic degradation in Balochistan.

Read More
iocl