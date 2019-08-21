Pak fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in last 3 days

Kabul [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan has fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in the last three days, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim said on Tuesday (local time).

Tolo News quoted Musamim as saying that the rocket attacks left four houses destroyed.

However, no details about casualties have been reported.

The firing has been reportedly carried out to target the suspected hideouts of jihadi militant groups including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Quoting sources, the Afghan agency reported that the shelling from across the border has been going on for the past few days and has even started spreading fear. (ANI)

