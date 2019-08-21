Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in last 3 days

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:26 IST

Kabul [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan has fired over 200 missiles on Afghanistan's Kunar province in the last three days, the provincial governor's spokesman Abdul Ghani Musamim said on Tuesday (local time).
Tolo News quoted Musamim as saying that the rocket attacks left four houses destroyed.
However, no details about casualties have been reported.
The firing has been reportedly carried out to target the suspected hideouts of jihadi militant groups including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
Quoting sources, the Afghan agency reported that the shelling from across the border has been going on for the past few days and has even started spreading fear. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:03 IST

Jaishankar discusses preparatory measures ahead of Sheikh...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen and discussed the preparatory measures in relation to the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October during which a number of Me

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:30 IST

Pakistan to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan will take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:55 IST

US accuses China of bullying tactics in South China Sea

Washington [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday accused China of using "bullying tactics" in disputed waters of the South China Sea and vowed to "oppose" the "coercive behaviour" of Bejing that threatened regional peace and security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Hong Kong: Britian expresses concern over disappearance of...

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Britain on Tuesday "expressed concern" over the disappearance of an employee in its consulate in Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:31 IST

Brazil: Bus Hijacker shot dead, all hostages released 'unharmed'

Brasilia (Brazil), Aug 20 (ANI): An armed hijacker who had taken passengers of a bus hostage on the Rio-Nitero bridge in Brazil has been shot dead by police, media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:51 IST

Jaishankar meets B'desh PM

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on Tuesday and said India is looking forward to hosting her in October this year..

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:05 IST

Imran Khan, Saudi prince discuss Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday discussed the Kashmir issue with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over a phone call.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:52 IST

Stop trusting Pakistan, MQM founder Altaf Hussian message to Kashmiris

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): The founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Altaf Hussain has requested the people of Kashmir to stop trusting the Pakistani military establishment and the Government of Pakistan.

 

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:43 IST

Pakistan: Petition submitted to quash FIRs against Hafiz Saeed

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): A petition was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday demanding the quashing of the FIRs registered against UN-proscribed terrorist and Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and 65 others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:10 IST

Israel congratulates India for successfully placing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Israel on Tuesday congratulated India for successfully placing Chandrayaan-2 in moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:53 IST

'No change' in Teesta water-sharing agreement: Jaishankar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 20 (ANI): After a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart A K Abdul Momen, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said there is "no change" in India's position on the proposed Teesta water-sharing agreement between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Read More
iocl