Pak FM calls Afghanistan 'more stable' after Taliban takeover

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called Afghanistan "more stable" after the Taliban took control of the country, a media report said.

Claiming that there is no sign of the civil war in the neighbouring country since the Taliban takeover, Qureshi in a recent interview claimed that the country is "more stable after a change in regime", according to Khaama Press.

He also stressed that despite the change in the regime in Afghanistan, Pakistan didn't witness an influx of refugees from the country.



However, earlier this month Pajhwok Afghan News claimed that thousands of Afghans including women and children were stranded near the Pakistan border in the Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province.

Afghans and their families, who hail from Afghanistan's northern and eastern provinces were in a hurry to leave the country. Islamabad was allowing only those people who had either Pakistani ID cards or Kandahar ID cards, Pajhwok Afghan News said.

Further, raising concerns over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi warned of an economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Criticising the presence of the existence of Afghanistan's permanent representative Ghulam Muhammad Ishaqzai, in the UN, he said that the previous government of Afghanistan has escaped and its representative has no position in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Earlier, a request by the Taliban was ruled out when it asked the UN to accept its spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as the country's permanent representative. (ANI)

