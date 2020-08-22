Pak FM, Chinese counterpart discuss COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations

Islamabad [China], Aug 22 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to exchange views on the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, Dawn reported.

Qureshi was on a two-day visit to China to hold the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in the Chinese province of Hainan.

Citing a press release, Dawn reported that both leaders "reached consensus to collectively take measures to safeguard their common interests and promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region." (ANI)

