Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (File photo)
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (File photo)

Pak FM leaves for Geneva to discuss Kashmir issue at UNHRC session

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:51 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 9 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday morning embarked on a three-day visit to Geneva where he will raise the Kashmir issue at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) beginning today.
Addressing the second meeting of the Kashmir Cell in Islamabad on Sunday, Qureshi said that he will raise the "case of innocent Kashmiris" in front of the representatives of world community there, Radio Pakistan reported.
The 42nd session of the Council will tackle a wide range of issues, examining 90 reports presented by 25 rights experts from across the world, including Myanmar, Jammu and Kashmir, Yemen, Ukraine, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Central African Republic and Georgia, Geo News reported.
Pakistan has time and again reiterated its diabolic rhetoric to the world community and urged their interference especially after New Delhi revoked the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir last month. On its part, India has voiced that the issue, which has been internationalized by Islamabad after the abrogation of Article 370, is "strictly internal" to the country. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:30 IST

UAE court dismisses cheque bounce case against BDJS chief...

Ajman (UAE)/New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): A local court in Ajman on Monday quashed the criminal proceedings against Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally citing lack of evidence in connection with the cheque bounce case against him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:47 IST

Singapore has become a fulcrum for India's economic policies,...

Singapore, Sept 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that Singapore has become a fulcrum for India's economic and commercial policies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:44 IST

S. Korea to hold concert along Demilitarised Zone to celebrate...

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 9 (ANI): A concert will be held along the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Monday in commemoration of the first anniversary of the Joint Pyongyang Declaration, adopted by the leaders of the two Koreas last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:52 IST

US: 20 rescued, 4 missing after cargo ship capsizes off Georgia coast

Brunswick (Georgia) [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): At least 20 crew members were rescued and four others were unaccounted for after a cargo vessel overturned in St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick in Georgia on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:28 IST

Iran says to release seized British oil tanker 'soon'

Tehran [Iran], Sept 9 (Xinhua/ANI): Iran on Sunday said that the seized British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero will be released in the coming days, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:09 IST

Haftar forces suffer losses as Libyan govt troops advance south...

Cairo [Egypt], Sept 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The troops of Libya's internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) have made advances south of the city of Tripoli, making the Libyan National Army (LNA) loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar suffer losses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:01 IST

Ex-South Carolina Guv Mark Sanford announces 2020 Republican...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Mark Sanford, former South Carolina governor, on Sunday announced that he will launch a primary challenge to President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:27 IST

Trump's tweets on calling off peace talks 'unbelievable', says Taliban

Doha [Qatar], Sept 9 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday termed US President Donald Trump's decision to call off peace talks with the group as "unbelievable", asserting that his "disappointing" tweets "damaged his credibility".

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:43 IST

Typhoon Faxai makes landfall in Tokyo, travel chaos expected

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 9 (ANI): Faxai, the powerful typhoon, made landfall in Tokyo on early Monday, packing with strong winds and dumping endless amounts of heavy rain which is expected to cause significant travel disruptions in the city's metropolitan area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Pradhan meets Saudi counterpart, discusses boosting energy ties

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman here on Sunday and the latter reiterated the kingdom's commitment to remain a reliable and sustainable partner in hydrocarbon supplies for India. Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:11 IST

Egyptian delegation arrives in Gaza for mediation between Israel, Hamas

Gaza [Palestine], Sept 9 (Sputnik/ANI): A delegation from Egypt arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday to mediate between the Hamas movement ruling the enclave and Israel as tensions mounts between the warring sides.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:46 IST

In Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan', belly dancers steal the show at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): In yet another desperate attempt to revive its crumbling economy, Pakistan's Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recently organised an investment summit in Azerbaijan, where belly dancers were seen performing at the event to woo investors.

Read More
iocl