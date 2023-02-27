Pak Foreign Minister blames judiciary of "double standards" in dealing with Imran Khan's legal matters

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday criticised the country's higher judiciary and called out what he said was its "double standards" when dealing with legal matters of PTI chief Imran Khan, Pakistan based Dawn newspaper reported.

The Foreign Affairs Minister while addressing a seminar at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, said the public is looking towards the parliament and judiciary but "they can't see any hope".

"I have to, unfortunately, say that it is very difficult for political parties to defend the double standards and actions with which the higher judiciary is proceeding," he said as quoted by Dawn.

According to Zardari, it was not appropriate that the "prime minister from Larkana is hanged" and that the PPP is still waiting for justice for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution but the "court waits for one week for the Zaman Park prime minister (Imran Khan)".

"A dual system [of justice] won't work nor will we accept it. This cannot happen if Benazir [Bhutto]'s government has to be sent home then only a Jang news editorial is enough but if [Imran] Khan sahib's government has to be saved then they are willing to turn, fold and rewrite the Constitution because the blue-eyed has to be saved," Zardari said, according to Dawn.



He said the judges "make a mockery of themselves" by repeatedly delaying Imran's hearings and merely threatening to arrest him.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recently decided to arrest Khan in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources further said that Imran Khan would be arrested by the FIA with help of the Lahore police.

Furthermore, a four-member team was formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to the DG FIA for final approval, reported ARY News.

Imran Khan was on Monday, however, granted protective bail in one case by Lahore High Court (LHC) while the hearing of the second is yet to commence, reported Dawn.

Marking an end to the hours-long ruckus created inside the court premises, the LHC approved Khan's protective bail plea in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. (ANI)

