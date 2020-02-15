Pak Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over LoC firing

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 15 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) a day before.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that the firing by the Indian forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors on Friday resulted in senior injuries to a 13-year old civilian.

"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, an innocent civilian minor, 13-year-old Abida Jamal d/o Muhammad Jamal, resident of village Fatehpur, sustained serious injuries," the statement read.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries. (ANI)

