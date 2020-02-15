Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 15 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Office on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) a day before.
In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that the firing by the Indian forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors on Friday resulted in senior injuries to a 13-year old civilian.
"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces, an innocent civilian minor, 13-year-old Abida Jamal d/o Muhammad Jamal, resident of village Fatehpur, sustained serious injuries," the statement read.
New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries. (ANI)
Pak Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over LoC firing
ANI | Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:46 IST
