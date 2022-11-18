Pak: Friendship gate at Pak-Afghan border remains shut for 4th consecutive day

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 17 (ANI): Despite Afghan delegation's visit to the Pak-Afghan border in Pakistan's Chaman and efforts of the authorities to reopen the border, the friendship Gate at the border remained closed for the fourth consecutive day.

The Afghan Taliban during their stay at the Friendship Gate held talks with the Pakistani officials deployed at the border and condemned the incident which led to the death of a Pakistani security official, Dawn reported.

The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman was closed for an indefinite period after an armed man opened fire from the Afghan side and killed one Pakistani soldier on Sunday.



The incident left two security personnel injured and ended up in the closure of the border between the two countries at Chaman, Dawn reported quoting official sources. Following the incident, both sides exchanged fire for more than one hour and the trade between the two countries got suspended, including the Afghan transit trade.



Dawn reported citing officials that Pakistani authorities had enhanced security arrangements at the border, as nobody was allowed to cross the border after the shooting. Due to the closure of the Afghan-Pak border at Chaman, a large number of trucks carrying Afghan transit trade goods and containers carrying import and export goods were stranded on both sides.

Border clashes between Kabul and Islamabad have been on the rise for a long and Kabul has long accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven to anti-social elements. The border spat between the two countries has only added to the rise in gun attacks and explosions in the region. (ANI)