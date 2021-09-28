Pak govt alleges Nawaz Sharif bought flats in UK with Motorway money

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 27 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday alleged that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family have purchased flats in London through corruption money earned in the construction of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

The M-2 motorway is a north-south motorway in Pakistan, connecting Rawalpindi/Islamabad to Lahore, and is the first motorway to have been built in South Asia.

The minister alleged that these acts of 'corruption' under Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's leadership (PML-N) as the main reason for inflation and the weak national economy of Pakistan, The News International reported.

"Corruption was legally protected in the past and when the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway contract was being signed, at the same time Avenfield apartments were being bought by the Sharif brothers in London," Information and Broadcasting Minister said.



Fawad is currently serving as the Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting under the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

His remarks came at a time when Pakistan's financial debt continues to mount under his own party's rule.The country's total debt has gone up to Rs.149 trillion during three years under Imran Khan-led-Pakistan.

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, according to an annual report released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country's vernacular media reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's public debt had increased by over eight per cent in 11 months of the fiscal year ended in June due to increased government borrowing to meet the spending requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, The News International reported citing government data in the month of July.

After three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forming the government in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to achieve what his party had promised to the people in its 2018 manifesto, local media reported. (ANI)

