Pak govt amends Army Regulations for Bajwa's tenure extension

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 27 (ANI): Pakistan government on Tuesday amended its Army Regulations (Rules) to include a provision for an "extension in tenure" of country's Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said at a press conference, hours after the Supreme Court observed that the said regulation did not have a provision for the same.

Dawn reported Mehmood as saying at the conference that the amendment to Rule 255 of the Army Regulations has been made so as to "assist the court and clear matters" pertaining to the Army Chief's extension.

The move is in line with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's intention to grant an extension to Bajwa, he added.

Bajwa is due to retire from his post on November 29. (ANI)

