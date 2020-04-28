Pak govt appoints former military spokesperson as PM's special assistant on information and broadcasting

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed former military spokesperson, Asim Saleem Bajwa, as PM's special assistant on information and broadcasting, amid mounting criticism of his government for failing to address the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz has been appointed the new information minister of the country.

Bajwa, who is also working as the chairman of the newly created CPEC authority, has replaced Firdous Ashiq Awan, reported Dawn. The government has not specified any reason for the change.He remained the director general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and served as the commander of the southern command before his retirement.

This came at a time when the country is grappling from the coronavirus crisis. The COVID-19 cases in the country reached nearly 14000 and over 200 people have died from the deadly virus.

"The prime minister ... has been pleased to appoint Lt Gen (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, in [an] honorary capacity, with immediate effect," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said.

A second notification read: "The prime minister has been pleased to remove Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, with immediate effect."

It also remains unclear if Awan will be assigned another portfolio. However, her removal comes amid reports of alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Awan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting her, saying it was his prerogative to decide which member of his team will serve on what position. "I respect his decision," she added.

She also refuted news reports aired by some TV channels claiming she was removed from her office due to alleged corruption, terming them "concocted" and "baseless". (ANI)

