Pak govt contractor's house attacked on refusal to pay ransom to TTP member

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): A Pakistan government contractor, Mohammad Nisar, was demanded a ransom of Rs15 million by a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) member residing in Rawalpindi. The contractor alleged that the TTP member attacked his house in Rawalpindi's Dhamial area with a cracker after he refused to pay the ransom, reported The Dawn.

Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was also involved in the case's investigation after a first information report (FIR) was registered with the police on Tuesday.

Nisar in the FIR said that on October 7, 2022, he received a voice message on his phone. The caller who identified himself as a representative of the TTP demanded a ransom of Rs15 million.

Nisar said that after he ignored the man's messages, he turned towards his brother Mushtaq Ali. He sent a voice message to Ali, asking him to show it to his brother.

Nisar has for the past 20 years been working as a government contractor in Pakistan.



Nisar in his FIR said he was sleeping in his home, while his wife and children had gone to their village when he woke up upon hearing an explosion from outside his house at 4 pm on December 28, reported The Dawn.

He then went to the rooftop but couldn't see anything due to the darkness. He eventually came down to his room and slept. Nisar said he was scared due to the threats. When he later went to his house's rooftop, he found remains of burnt crackers and some spots on the compound wall of the roof.

Investigators found that the suspect was using a foreign gateway to make WhatsApp calls, which made it difficult to determine his location.

The issue will be resolved through the help of other law enforcement officials, and the suspect will be arrested, according to sources, reported The Dawn.

About 1,000 people were killed and injured in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on the Pakistan government in 2022, according to statistics published by the TTP terrorist group, Khaama Press reported.

TTP said in a video, that most of their attacks took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. They also launched attacks outside the province, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press report quoted Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah who claimed that the TTP has hideouts in Afghanistan and organizes its attacks against Pakistan from there. He also mentioned that Pakistan has the right to attack these safe havens of TTP in Afghanistan. This may notably be to protect its people from the rising attack on border provinces of Pakistan. (ANI)

