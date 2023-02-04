Pak govt responsible for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's deteriorating security situation: PTI

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for inviting PTI Chairman Imran Khan to an all-parties conference (APC) to deliberate on national challenges and said that when the security situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated, the government has suddenly remembered for national unity to fight the menace of terrorism.

Qureshi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) security situation is deteriorating rapidly, Pakistan based The Nation newspaper reported.

According to The Nation, the former foreign minister attacked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government and said, "when the situation has deteriorated, they suddenly remember to fight against terrorism.

After the recent suicide bombing in Pakistan's Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for national unity to fight the menace of terrorism.

Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is under a grave economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the government.

According to Qureshi, if the current political instability continues, it will ultimately result in an economic crisis. "Pakistan cannot move forward if all the political parties are not on the same page," he said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that for the last eight-nine months, the government's economic policies are going in the wrong direction, The Nation reported.

Qureshi said that on one side the government is arresting the PTI leaders and on the other side they are sending invites for conferences, it is beyond understanding.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier invited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to an all-parties conference (APC), summoned on February 7 to deliberate on national challenges.

On one side the government is calling the Opposition to talk and on the other side government is arresting PTI leaders.



Pakistan's former Interior Minister in the Imran Khan-led government and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid was arrested by Islamabad Police. Rashid was arrested for alleging that the former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari had hatched a conspiracy to assassinate former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Dawn reported.

The arrest comes after PTI chief Imran Khan had in a statement claimed that Asif Ali Zardari has hatched a 'Plan C' to assassinate him and for this purpose, Zardari has given the money of the Sindh government to a terrorist organisation.

Citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protests in the region on Friday against a rise in terrorism in the region as they called for strict action by the authorities, Dawn reported.

The rallies come as Pakistan has been plagued by a surge of terrorism, primarily in KP, but also in Balochistan and the bordering Punjab town of Mianwali.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday staged a protest against the rising terrorism in the province.

The police force protested in front of the Peshawar Press Club. This is the first time in history that the province's police have protested against terrorism.

Videos shared on social media show groups of police officers raising slogans against rising terrorism

On January 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque, a heavily guarded facility at about 1 pm during Zohr prayers, forcing the roof to collapse on those praying at the time.

The death toll in the blast has risen to 100 as the rescue operation to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque concluded on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The toll of injured has reached at least 221.

According to Mohammad Asim, the spokesperson for the primary medical facility, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, approximately 100 bodies have been taken into the facility and 53 patients are being treated, as per Geo News. (ANI)

