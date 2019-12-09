Pak govt 'ship is about to sink': Fazal-ur-Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 9 (ANI): Pakistan firebrand politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday claimed that in Pakistan, the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government's "ship is about to sink".

"Previously we used to say that the economy's ship is rocking. I salute your tenacity. Now we can proudly say that the government's ship is about to sink," he said, speaking to protesters gathered on the city's Ring Road highway.

"The journey that was begun for the sake of the Constitution is near its destination now," said Rehman.

Rehman had launched a long march against Islamabad from Karachi on October 27. However, he had abruptly called off the party's sit-in 13 days later, reported Dawn.

The right wind politician had however announced that his party would continue its anti-government protests in other regions of the country as part of its so-called Plan B.

While boldly declaring that "victory is near", the JUI-F chief said that "even looking back would be a sin now".

He said that the government which had promised 10 million jobs had instead "rendered 2.5 million youth unemployed".

"Who can accept a government which is run by foreign hands when we had rid ourselves of foreign rule all those years ago?"

He said while the past government was blamed for the country's economic woes, "the FBR report had stated that all the money to have left the country went through the proper channels". (ANI)

