Pak govt to deploy paramilitary forces in Islamabad ahead of no-confidence motion

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): With an eye on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against the Imran Khan government later this month in the National Assembly, Pakistan's federal government has tightened the security to maintain law and order situation.

The decision to deploy paramilitary forces was made after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party announced a plan to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, Pakistan's Geo News reported citing sources.

The report said that Pakistan's Interior Ministry has sent a summary to the Cabinet regarding the deployment of at least 1,000 paramilitary personnel in Islamabad.

After PTI made the announcement about holding the public rally, the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) called the people and workers of opposition parties to begin a long march towards Islamabad on March 23 to stage a sit-in.

This announcement was made by PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman after attending the meeting of the joint opposition at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.



Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the country, PTI senator Javed Khan announced that the voting for no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place after March 27.

The PTI senator said in a tweet that the "biggest rally" in Pakistan's history will take place in Islamabad's D-Chowk on March 27 in front of the Parliament House, where the Pakistani PM will give a "historic speech."

"Voting on the no-confidence motion will take place after March 27. The opposition will face complete defeat. Confidence in PM Imran Khan will [increase]," Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Last week, while addressing a public meeting in Lower Dir district, Imran Khan urged people to gather at D-Chowk on the eve of the no-trust vote.

The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Imran Khan. (ANI)

