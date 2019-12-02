Pak govt to establish 'comprehensive' code of conduct for restoring student unions

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 2 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his government will establish a "comprehensive and enforceable" code of conduct for the student unions to be restored across the country.

In a series of tweets, Khan outlined the scope of student unions, saying they play a positive role in grooming youth as future leaders of the country.

"Universities groom future leaders of the country & student unions form an integral part of this grooming. Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities' student unions became violent battlegrounds & completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses," he tweeted.

"We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country," the cricketer-turned-politician said in a follow-up tweet.

The Prime Minister's reaction came after people from all walks of life participated in a protest called the Student Solidarity March, led by the Student Action Committee (SAC) on November 29, The Dawn reported.

Students, supporters and activists across the country are demanding the restoration of student unions, demilitarisation of campuses, nationalisation of educational institutions and withdrawal of the recent fee hike from several universities, amongst other demands.

The protesters are also pressing the government to allocate five per cent GDP in the field of education. (ANI)

