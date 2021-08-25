Pak has clear role in current situation in my country: First woman Afghan mayor

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): With the Taliban seizing control of her country, Afghanistan's first woman mayor on Tuesday said Pakistan has a "very clear role" in the current situation of the country.

"The role of Pakistan is very clear, every child of Afghanistan knows this," Zarifa Ghafari, who was also one of the country's youngest mayors told ANI.

Ghafari, who at 26 became the mayor of Maidan Shahr the captial city of Wardak province has fled to Germany after Taliban takeover. Several former government officials and Afghan experts also hold Pakistan responsible for the Taliban takeover.

Pakistan has been accused for providing covert and overt support to the Taliban, who seized control of the country on August 15

The former mayor has blamed everyone including the international community for the situation.

"For whatever Afghanistan is facing today, everyone is to be blamed incl local people, politicians, children and the international community. The local people never raised their voices unitedly against all wrong incl terrorism," she said

Recounting her last few days in Afghanistan, Ghafari said the Taliban who landed up at her home searching for her, beat up her house guard.

"I can not forgive anyone as today I have lost all achievements of the past 20 years. I have nothing left today. I only have the soil from my land with me today," she said.

She claimed that the Taliban was killing "one-by-one" those who spoke against them.

"Just around nine or 10 am Taliban have been to my house, they were asking for me, and they grabbed my car away they beat my guards. They were all searching for me. And those people who have been always speaking against them against their resistance and everything, and they're killing them one by one, they kill too many people," she said.

When asked whether Taliban will face resistance from Afghans, Ghafari said: "Yes, definitely. Do you know why they (Taliban) are killing people like me? Because they don't want other people to know what they are.They don't want Afghans to stand against them".

Following the forceful take over by the Taliban, fear and panic have engulfed Afghanistan and many people are trying to flee the country in order to escape the terror group.

On Tuesday, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said she has received harrowing and credible reports of serious violations of and human rights abuses in Afghanistan under the Taliban, including executions of civilians.

During a UNHRC session on Afghanistan, she has received harrowing and credible reports of serious violations of and human rights abuses in Afghanistan under the Taliban, including executions of civilians. (ANI)