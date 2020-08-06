Pak has contacted India for appointing legal representative for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Reports

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan has contacted Indian Government over the matter of appointing a legal representative for Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistani media reported on Thursday.

This comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that the Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance on Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it had not received any communication from Pakistan.

He said Pakistan needs to address basic issues which pertain to effective review, fulfilment and implementation of the International Court of Justice's judgment.

"Pakistan needs to address basic issues which pertain to effective review, fulfilment and implementation of ICJ judgement, these issues pertain to making relevant documentation available to us and providing unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," he said during a weekly briefing.

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar. In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death.

In May 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution and in July last year, it upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)

