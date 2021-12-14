Pak High Commission issues visas to 112 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj temples

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Pakistan High Commission Tuesday issued visas to 112 Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj temples in Chakwal city of Pakistan's Punjab province.

According to the Pakistan High Commission today, the group will be visiting the renowned temple compound, also known as Qila Katas between December 17 to 23, the Pakistan High Commission said in a tweet.

"Today, the High Commission for Pakistan issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu Temple in Punjab, Pakistan. The group would be visiting Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district of Punjab from 17-23 December 2021," the Embassy in India said.



Katas Raj is considered one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan. The temples form a complex surrounding a pond named Katas -- which is regarded as sacred by the devotees.

The visit is covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year. (ANI)

