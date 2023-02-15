Pak High Commission issues visas to 114 Indian pilgrims for visiting Shree Katas Raj Temple

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temple, also known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district of the country.

The Pakistan High Commission in India in a press release noted that the issuance of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is in line with the Pakistan government's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines. It said that the visit of Hindu pilgrims to Shree Katas Raj Temple is covered under the bilateral protocol on the visits to religious shrines, 1974.

In the press release, Pakistan Charge d' Affaires Salman Sharif wished the Hindu pilgrims a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage. He stressed that Pakistan remains committed to preserving religious sites and providing all possible assistance to visiting pilgrims of all faiths.





Taking to its official Twitter handle, "@PakinIndia has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to the prominent and sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from 16-22 February 2023."

It further stated, "Charge d' Affaires Salman Sharif, on the occasion, wished the Hindu pilgrims a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage and underlined that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and providing all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths."

Earlier in December, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 96 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting the Shree Katas Raj Temple from December 20 to 25. (ANI)

