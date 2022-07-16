Pak Horror: Husband flees after boiling wife's corpse in cauldron in front of his children

Karachi [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): In a blood-curdling incident, a mother of six children was killed and boiled in a pot by her husband in the kitchen of a school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Pakistan's Karachi.

The woman was identified as Nargis who was discovered in a cauldron in the kitchen of a private school in Block 4 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi, Geo News reported.

After the victim's 15-year-old daughter dialled the police helpline, Mobina Town police arrived at the school and took the deceased for postmortem.

The woman's husband, Ashiq, from Bajaur Agency, worked as a watchman at the school and lived in the school's servant quarters. He stated that the school had been closed for about eight to nine months. Following the incident, the suspect fled with his three children, while the remaining three children are in police custody, Geo News quoted District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi as saying.

"We have three children with us," said SSP Sherazi, adding that they are shaken and traumatized."

As per the statements of the children, the suspect asphyxiated his wife with a pillow before boiling her in the pot in front of his children.

One of the woman's legs had also been severed from her body, the statement added.



The reason behind the killing is yet to be determined. However, a case has been registered and raids are being carried out for the arrest of the suspect, the police officials said.

Local media sources reported that the husband forced his wife to engage in illicit relationships and then murdered her when she refused to obey his demands.

The horrific incident brought back memories of a similar incident that occurred about 11 years ago when in November 2011, police arrested a woman for killing her husband and attempting to cook his body parts after he planned to marry another woman without her permission.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW), in its Annual World Report 2022, documented allegations of extensive rights abuses against women along with children in Pakistan, which ranks 167 out of 170 countries on the Global Women, Peace and Security index released by Georgetown University.

Male supremacy prevails in Pakistani society at all levels, yet their "honour" fails to match their masculinity in all other matters and remains extremely delicate, easily compromised by, and exceedingly dependent upon their women's modesty, the report commented.

"Violence against women and girls, including rape, murder, acid attacks, domestic violence, and forced marriage, is endemic throughout Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey data for 2017-18, 28 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 years had experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.

The report comes when Pakistan has witnessed four horrific incidents against women in different parts of the country within a week, suggesting a serious rise in crime against women. (ANI)

