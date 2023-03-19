Pak: Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Lahore [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): As the political turmoil continues in Pakistan, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday sought security permission for a public rally in Lahore on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The PTI Lawyers Wing filed the application for security clearance with the Lahore district administration.

The application was filed this time as earlier, the Lahore administration had denied giving permission to the PTI.

According to ARY News, the administration denied permission, citing the provincial capital's security situation. Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had earlier on March 13 stated that a power display would occur at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.



Punjab Police barged into Imran Khan's residence, hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman hit the road to appear in the court hearing on the Toshakhana case on Saturday.

Recently, the police and PTI supporters fought pitched battles at Khan's residence in Lahore, injuring several on both sides when the former tried to arrest Khan, as per the news report.

Imran Khan took to his official Twitter handle to criticize the police action. He tweeted, "Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment."

A court in Pakistan on Saturday cancelled arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30, The Express Tribune reported.

Stating that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on March 30. (ANI)

