Pak: Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia later this month

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia later this month, reported Dunya News on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will visit Saudi Arabia before his visit to the United States where he will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, sources said.

During his visit, he will meet Saudi Arabia's leadership.

Early this month, The Saudi minister Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir and UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan visited Islamabad and discussed different issues with Prime Minister Khan and other Pakistani leaders.

Since India has taken the historic decision, Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has discussed regional development atleast four times over telephone. (ANI)

