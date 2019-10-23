A view of Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.
A view of Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Pak, India to sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement on Oct 24, says foreign office spokesperson Faisal

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:40 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistan and India will sign the Kartarpur Corridor agreement on October 24, foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Wednesday.
"Hopefully the agreement on Kartarpur corridor will be signed tomorrow," Faisal said during the weekly press conference.
Earlier, the agreement was scheduled to be signed on Tuesday, but could not take place.
India had earlier said that there was "agreement" between New Delhi and Islamabad on all other issues except the matter of service fee to be charged from Indian pilgrims.
From the very start, Pakistan has been insisting on levying a fee of USD 20 each pilgrim visiting Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara through the corridor.
However, the Indian side has urged the Islamic nation to not charge the proposed fee.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.
The corridor will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours, Dunya News had reported.
India and Pakistan have held a series of high-level talks for the operationalisation of the corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.
From the Indian side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:36 IST

PoK journalists protest against police raid at Muzzafarbad Press Club

Muzzarafabad [PoK], Oct 23 (ANI): Scores of journalists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday took to the streets to protest against a raid conducted by the security forces at the Muzzafarbad Press Club.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:15 IST

German Chancellor expected to visit India next week

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to arrive in India on October 31 for a three-day visit, sources told ANI on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:10 IST

France: Man arrested in a museum for writing threatening message...

Paris [France], Oct 23 (ANI): The French police on Wednesday arrested a suspect for fencing himself in a museum in southern France and writing threatening messages on the walls in Arabic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:53 IST

Murder investigation underway after 39 bodies found in southeast England

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): An investigation is underway in Britain after 39 bodies were found in a truck container at an industrial park in southeast England.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:25 IST

Multilateralism is undoubtedly under strain, says External...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 23 (ANI): It is important for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to work together and take the lead in building multilateral governance to meet geopolitical challenges, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his address at the NAM Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Wednesday

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 15:10 IST

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 23 (ANI): Ahead of the 18th Ministerial Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:59 IST

Russia accuses US of abandoning Kurdish forces in Syria

Moscow [Russia], Oct 23 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday accused the United States of abandoning Kurdish forces and leaving them to face the Turkey military offensive in northern Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:50 IST

Hong Kong legislature officially withdraws extradition bill...

Hong Kong, Oct 23 (ANI): Hong Kong legislature on Wednesday officially withdrew the controversial extradition bill, which sparked months of protest.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:01 IST

China invites Taliban representatives for intra-Afghan...

Doha [Qatar], Oct 23 (ANI): China on Tuesday invited International Energy Agency (IEA) delegation led by Taliban leader M. Baradar Akhund to take part in the upcoming intra-Afghan conference to be held in Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:55 IST

India issues advisory, asks its nationals to exercise 'utmost...

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): India has issued an advisory to its citizens visiting Turkey, asking them to "exercise utmost caution" while visiting the Middle East country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:35 IST

Pak singer poses with suicide vest to threaten Modi, Twitter...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada was massively trolled by Twitter users for posting a picture wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest in order to threaten Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 07:52 IST

Baloch women, children hold protest against enforced disappearances

Quetta [Balochistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Relatives of missing Baloch people on Tuesday held a protest rally in Quetta city to demand the immediate release of their family members who have been illegally abducted by security forces.

Read More
iocl