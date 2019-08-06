Pak: Indian High Commission demands more security

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Pakistan has asked authorities to tighten security around its premises, sources told ANI on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, along with Article 35 (A) in the Rajya Sabha that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

The government also passed a separate bill in the Upper House proposing to divide the border state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Various organisations held protests outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad today, condemning the scrapping of Article 370, Pakistan media reported.

Pakistan had summoned Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria on Monday over the abrogation of Article 370.

Rattled by India's decisions, Pakistan said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps. (ANI)

