Pak industrialists demand gas supply restoration, say 'country would suffer turmoil'

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 3 (ANI): Demanding that gas be restored to all industrial sectors in Pakistan's Karachi, hundreds of industrialists protested outside the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) headquarters on Wednesday, reported Dawn.

They appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to respond immediately to the constitutional right of the business community of Karachi.

The industrialists feared that if such an unsettling scenario persisted, the country would suffer turmoil as a result of industry closures and huge unemployment.



The protesters, who included the leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Businessmen Group (BMG), warned that the campaign would continue until all industrial facilities were fully restored.

Earlier, SSGC management presented a list of around 189 industries suspected to be involved in the use of illegal devices and the governor took serious notice and ordered immediate disconnection of gas to all units involved in the criminal activity.

Notably, SSGC said it had suspended gas supply to 225 industries.

BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala, vice chairman Jawed Bilwani, and KCCI president Muhammad Idrees have all voiced grave alarm over the government's inaction in the face of impending problems, reported the newspaper.

They calculated that factories in Karachi lost Rs45 billion in a single day owing to gas shortages. (ANI)

