Pakistan flag
Pakistan flag

Pak inflation hits double digit mark in July

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:15 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 2 (ANI): Inflation in Pakistan entered the double-digit mark in July, the biggest surge in nearly six years.
Inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 10.34 per cent in July from 8.9 per cent the previous month, Dawn reported quoting the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
In July last year, inflation stood at 5.84 per cent.
The hike in prices of petroleum products over the past few months, followed by an increase in electricity and gas tariffs fuelled the total inflation.
The government has projected an inflation target of 11 per cent to 13 per cent for fiscal 2019-20 compared to 2018-19.
The prices of petrol and diesel were on Wednesday increased by Pakistan Rs 5.15 per litre and Rs 5.65 per litre respectively. While petrol will cost Rs 117.83 a litre, a litre of diesel will be Rs 132.4, Geo News reported.
Apart from the hike in petrol and diesel prices, kerosene oil and light diesel have now become costlier by Rs 5.38 and Rs 8.90. The new prices for kerosene and light diesel are Rs 132.47 and Rs 103.84 respectively.
The government has also ordered a rollback of the prices of 'naan' and 'roti'. Currently, the rates of naan are ranging between Rs 12 to Rs 15 in different cities, while roti is available at Rs 10 to Rs 12 a piece.
The new rates are expected to be substantially lower than the current ones.
As Pakistan continues to battle a ballooning balance-of-payment crisis, several countries including China and Qatar, have provided bailout packages to the country.
The International Monetary Fund approved a bailout package of USD 6 billion for Pakistan in May. Earlier this month, Islamabad received USD 991.4 million, the first tranche of the loan from the global moneylender. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:20 IST

US withdraws from INF treaty with Russia

Washington [US], Aug 2 (ANI): The United States on Friday officially withdrew from the landmark arms control treaty with Russia, reported Al Jazeera.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:55 IST

S Korea monitoring situation after N Korea fires projectiles

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 2 (ANI): According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the country is monitoring the situation after North Korea fired unidentified short-range projectiles twice off its east coast on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:39 IST

Japan drops South Korea from 'white list' trusted trading partners

Tokyo [Japan], August 02 (ANI): Japan on Friday dropped South Korea as its preferred trading partner amid escalating trade tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:15 IST

Indo-Pacific region discussed during 9th EAS FMM: Jaishankar

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): Key political, economic and security issues of the Indo-Pacific region were discussed during the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM), said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:03 IST

Party's main focus is to establish free, united Balochistan: FBM

London [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): After intra-party elections established a new structure for the Free Balochistan Movement (FBM), a two-day National Council (NC) meeting was convened to highlight the primary objectives of the FBM including establishing a "free and united Balochistan."

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:06 IST

Saudi to lift travel restrictions on its women

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Aug 2 (ANI): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be enacting amendments which would grant its women the right to apply for passports and travel independently, said Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the country's Ambassador to the United States on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:42 IST

JeM: Follow the money

Rome [Italy], Aug 02 (ANI): A few weeks ago President Donald Trump, with no sarcasm intended, tweeted about the so-called 'arrest' of Mohammed Hafeez Saeed in Pakistan "after a 10-year search". The tweet, coming days before the visit by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US, appeared to in

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:57 IST

Multiple blasts hit Bangkok, 2 injured

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI) At least two people have suffered injuries in apparent multiple bomb blasts in Bangkok on Friday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:17 IST

Discussion on Kashmir only with Pak: Jaishankar after Trump...

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): India on Friday categorically rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to act as a mediator between New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve Kashmir issue and reiterated that it is a bilateral issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:10 IST

Bangkok: Jaishankar meets Vietnam, Timor Lester FMs

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Vietnam counterpart Pham Bing Minh on the sidelines of ASEAN-related multilateral meetings here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 08:39 IST

Up to India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue : Trump again...

Washington [US], Aug 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday has reiterated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue but said this time that it is up to New Delhi and Islamabad to decide on mediation and that he is ready to assist if both the neighbouring countrie

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 06:41 IST

US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): The United States is preparing to withdraw thousands of its troops from Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban to end the 18-year-long war, US officials have said.

Read More
iocl