Pak Interior Minister slams Imran Khan for 'faulty policies' over IMF deal

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): As the political tiff between previous and former governments in Pakistan remain sustained, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its faulty policies over the billion-dollar IMF deal and the country's economic meltdown in a press conference on Saturday.

"The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is twisting the government around its little finger for one billion dollars due to a faulty deal the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government reached with the Fund," The News International quoted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, as saying.

Addressing the conference, he said that the situation would not have deteriorated, had correct decisions been made by Imran Khan's government as he alleged the PTI for its faulty schemes during the tenure.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah threatened to use "fresh" and "updated" tear gas against the PTI supporters "if the need arises", advising the participants not to give a reason to them by conducting mass rallies, The News International reported.

Fresh stocks of tear gas had been purchased to address complaints of 'anarchists', he added.

Targetting the PTI chief, Sanaullah said that Imran should "correct" his matters and refrain from "creating rebellion and instability" in the country for the sake of national politics.



"All the political parties in the country at the moment are on one side, trying to solve the ongoing crises, while Imran Khan is busy abusing everyone and playing the politics of hatred," the minister said, underlining the need for political consensus.

"Imran Khan's government changed the fate of only Farah Gogi and Ahsan Gujjar," he commented, adding that recommendations for registering a case against former premier Imran Khan had been sent to the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah announced an increase in the salaries of the Islamabad police, hailing the Shehbaz government as 'supreme' against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"They had always demanded that their salaries should be equal to those of Punjab police. And we have finally accepted their demands in this budget," he added.

PTI government has always been blamed for not being able to control inflation by the incumbent rulers when they were in the opposition.

Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of "independent" foreign policy. Even after his ouster, the former PM has continued with foreign conspiracy tirades at every rally.

According to the Shehbaz Sharif government, the PTI government did not arrange LNG, coal and furnace oil imports when their prices were at their lowest and international lenders were providing cheaper loans to sustain the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

