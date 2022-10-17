Pak Interior Minister warns Imran Khan on PTI rally in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that the government would "multiply its May 25 policy", when scuffles took place between the police and marchers during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's last march, by 10 times if PTI Chairman Imran Khan announces another rally.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote in the NA-108 by-election, minister Sanaullah said, "If Imran Khan wants to hold a long march, he should apply for it. Under Section 144, no one is allowed to roam around with arms, but I found out that the president of the Faisalabad District Bar was roaming in NA-108 with armed people," according to Geo News.

The minister also said that they can hold conditional talks with Khan but there would be no unconditional dialogue.

Sanaullah added that it was unacceptable that anyone could come to occupy Islamabad whenever they want, reported Geo News.

The PTI chairman has directed his party members to ensure that thousands of workers gather in Islamabad during the "Azadi March". However, he is yet to share a date for the long march.

If the PTI decides to hold another long march, it would be the second time they would be coming to Islamabad. The last march was held on May 25 and ended with Khan abruptly calling off the march after reaching Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in another major upset to the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan's party won six National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats in bypolls.



PTI was contesting from seven constituencies --won the by-elections in six of eight National Assembly seats up for grabs across Pakistan, as per unofficial results, reported Geo News.

The PTI chief won the seats in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, and Nankana Sahib after beating the ruling coalition's candidates.

The main opposition party also won two of three Punjab Assembly seats in the by-elections, further strengthening its position in the country's biggest province -- where it rules in coalition with Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), reported Geo News.

The constituencies where polling took place included NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA 157 Multan-IV, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi, Karachi-I.

The lower house seats were vacated after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs -- nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women.

By-elections were also held on three Punjab Assembly seats -- PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V, PP-209 Khanewal-VII, and PP-139 Sheikhupura-V, reported Geo News.

The counting of votes started at 5 pm after the polling -- was held without interruptions despite the intense political activity. Sporadic clashes were reported in some constituencies, reported Geo News. (ANI)

