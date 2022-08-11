Pak Interior Minister warns of Imran Khan's arrest in sedition case

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): Following the controversial statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) close ally Shahbaz Gill, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has warned that PTI chief Imran Khan could be arrested in a sedition case.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that a case will be registered against all the participants and if necessary, Imran Khan will also be arrested as the controversial statement was pre-planned in a meeting presided over by Imran, reported Daily Times.

In another statement, Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that indecent language used by PTI against the national institution was unacceptable.



"We never heard such filthy language against the important institution of Pakistan. The content used by PTI leader Shahbaz Gill against the national institution is totally objectionable," he added.

The Defence Minister also commented on the foreign funding case and said, that it is quite evident from Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision which mentioned in its decision that Imran Khan and his party had been receiving foreign funding.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PPP parliamentary leader in Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also condemned Imran Khan's behaviour and said PTI leaders praise institutions when situations or decisions go in their favour but start criticizing when things go against them.

Gilani also said that Toshakhana case against Imran Khan was yet to be decided, as he and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were facing court hearings, Daily Times reported. (ANI)

