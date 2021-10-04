Pak-Iran border reopens, pedestrian movement resumed

Taftan (Balochistan) [Pakistan), October 4 (ANI): The ban on pedestrian movement from the Pakistan-Iran Taftan border was removed by Iranian authorities on Sunday.

After the ban was lifted, Pakistani businessmen, students and truck drivers were allowed to travel to Iran.



Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also started the regular immigration process at the Taftan border, allowing Pakistani citizens to enter Iran, reported The Express Tribune citing sources.

Earlier on June 29, Pakistani citizens were banned to enter Iran by Iranian authorities, due to the rising cases of COVID-19. But the Pakistan-Iran trade transit remained continued during this period, Iranian citizens were allowed to enter Pakistan and only Pakistani citizens were not allowed to enter Iran, reported The Express Tribune.

Nonetheless, Pakistani citizens who wish to travel to Iran on tourist or pilgrimage visas are still banned to enter the country. (ANI)

