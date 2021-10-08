Pak, Iran discuss regional security situation since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Pakistan and Iran reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed the regional security situation since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani led a delegation that held talks with a team led by Pakistani Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.

"During the session, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in all areas including political, economic, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges," said a Pakistani statement on the meeting.

Iran's foreign ministry did not release a statement on the meeting, and the official news agency IRNA quoted from the Pakistani statement.

The Pakistani statement said talks were also held on the regional situation, in particular developments in Afghanistan.



"The current situation [in Afghanistan] demanded positive engagement of the international community, urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, and measures to help build a sustainable economy," said the Pakistani statement.

The two countries affirmed that they would "coordinate closely at bilateral and regional" forums on Afghanistan, the statement said.

Separately, the Iranian deputy foreign minister also met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday, Pakistan's foreign office said.

"[Qureshi] said that Afghanistan required immediate provision of humanitarian assistance and that the international community should fully support the Afghan people at this critical juncture," a statement said.

"He stressed the importance of continued economic engagement with Afghanistan to avert economic collapse, which could lead to refugee influx and regional instability," it added. (ANI)

