Pak is helping terrorists to survive, says Defence Expert

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Reacting strongly to Pakistan approaching UNSC for releasing the monthly expenses for globally designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, Defence expert DS Dhillon on Thursday called out Pakistan for its double standards and helping out terrorists.

Speaking to ANI Dhillon said: "Pakistan says it is controlling terrorism, but things are totally different on the ground. Pakistan is helping the terrorists to survive and continue spreading terrorism. This is their double standard."

"UNSC had put restrictions on accounts of Saeed who is the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba so that his terror activities are curtailed due to shortage of funds. Based on some humanitarian conditions, UNSC has agreed to it with a condition that he can only spend the money on himself and his family," he added.

Dhillon's comments came after Pakistan requested the UNSC demanding the release of monthly expenses for Saeed. The council has 'approved' the letter after no objections were raised to it within the set deadline.

In a letter to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee, Pakistan has requested an asset freeze exemption for Saeed to access frozen funds and withdraw 1,50,000 Pakistani rupees every month to cover the claimed necessary expenses for himself and his family.

In a notification, the UNSC Sanctions Committee said that Pakistani authorities had requested it to authorize certain expenditure to the benefit of Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed, which has been designated as global terrorists by the United States, United Nations and the European Union is responsible for many terrorist attacks in India including the 26/11 attack in which 166 people were killed. (ANI)