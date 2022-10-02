Pak: Islamabad Police 'warns' of arrest if Imran Khan fails to appear before court

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Islamabad Police on Saturday announced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan's arrest if the former Prime Minister failed to appear before the court in a contempt case for threatening a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

ARY News reported quoting a spokesman for Islamabad Police that an arrest warrant is a legal process and it was issued after Imran Khan failed to mark his presence before the court in its last hearing.

"Warrants are issued to ensure the appearance of suspects before courts," the spokesman stated.

According to the Islamabad police official, case 407/22 was transferred to a session court after the Islamabad High Court removed charges of terrorism from it.

"Imran Khan is yet to seek bail from the session court," the official said and warned that the PTI Chief could be arrested if he does not accept the orders of the court and appear before it, ARY News reported.



Islamabad's magistrate issued an arrest warrant against the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan today over his controversial remarks against the female judge.

This arrest warrant came within hours of Imran submitting the affidavit, stating that he had realised he "might have crossed a line" at a public rally on August 20 in the capital, according to local media. The Express Tribune reported citing the affidavit said that Imran Khan assured the court that he would never do anything in future that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

Notably, the magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla Police Station issued the warrant in the case registered on August 20 against the PTI Chief for threatening Additional District and Sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

At a rally at the F-9 park in Islamabad, the PTI chair had warned that he would "not spare" Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for allegedly torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

"We will not spare the IG and DIG," he said while addressing the rally. The former Prime Minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should prepare herself as the case will also be registered against her, reported Geo News. (ANI)

