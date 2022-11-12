Pak: Karachi Police use water cannons on protesting healthcare workers, detains 25

Karachi [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): To curb protests by healthcare providers in Karachi over poor working conditions, local police officials used water cannons on the agitators, detaining 25 people including women.

The protestors have been holding protests since Monday outside the Sindh Secretariat and threatened to march to the Sindh Chief Minister's House if their demands are not met, reported Dawn.

The demands included health risk allowance as part of their salaries by noon.



The protesters were stopped outside DJ Science College after Friday prayers by police who erected temporary barriers on Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road.

"The Sindh government had issued a notification constituting a committee for holding talks with the protestors," the SSP said adding that negotiations are ongoing with the protesting healthcare workers on the issue.

He went on to say that the protesting doctors and paramedics had blocked the main road, causing trouble for commuters, Dawn reported.

"As a result, police called in the riot squad which used water cannons to disperse them and detained 25 protesters, including 10 women," he said adding that 11 female police officers were beaten and injured by the protesting nurses which is also why they were detained, according to Dawn. (ANI)

