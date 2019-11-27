Pak Law Minister resigns to represent govt in Bajwa's tenure extension case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 27 (ANI): Pakistan Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigned from his post on Tuesday to represent the government in a case regarding the country's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed.

Dawn reported Rasheed as confirming that Naseem's resignation, which was tendered during a meeting of the Pakistan Cabinet today, had been accepted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Naseem has 'voluntarily' resigned from the post as he would not have been able to represent the government in a case while being a federal minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said, adding that once the assistance is complete, Naseem can return to the Cabinet following Khan's approval.

The development comes hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday suspended till Wednesday a notification issued by Prime Minister's office on the extension of Bajwa's tenure.

Bajwa is due to retire from his post on November 29. (ANI)

