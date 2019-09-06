Representative image
Representative image

Pak: Lifer for 3 in Kohistan honour killing case

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 03:17 IST

Peshawar [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): A local court in Pakistan on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three men in connection with the 2012 Kohistan honour killing case, where seven people, including three women were killed, after a video of them dancing had gone viral.
District and Sessions Judge Safiullah Jan of Kolai-Palas Kohistan announced the verdict to the three men -- Mohammad Umar Khan, Saeer and Sabir -- for killing three women in the name of "honour".
In the video that had gone viral in 2012, four women were seen clapping and singing and two boys dancing in the ultra-conservative Kohistan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. According to the locals, the said people had brought "dishonour" to the tribals and violated tribal customs, The Dawn reported.
After the video was leaked, the three women were killed on the orders of a 'jirga' (tribal council).
The three men who were awarded life sentence are relatives of the murdered women. They were arrested by Mansehra police last year.
During the hearing, the trio had confessed to the crime following which the court awarded life imprisonment to them.
In the same hearing, five other accused were acquitted of the charges against them.
The video was filmed at the residence of a man called Afzal Kohistani, who raised the matter publicly after his three brothers were killed in Palas Kohistan.
For years, Afzal fought for justice and tried to bring the perpetrators to book until he was shot dead in Abbottabad in March this year.
Afzal's younger brother, Bin Yasir, one of the two men seen dancing in the video, continued to fight the case on his behalf and appeared in all court hearings.
On three occasions, the matter was taken up by Pakistan's Supreme Court. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:45 IST

Afghanistan: 4 killed, 11 injured in highway explosion

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 6 (ANI): As many as four civilians lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a suicide blast on the Kabul-Logar highway in eastern Afghanistan's Logar province on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:33 IST

Brits denounce attack on Indian High Commission by 'Pak-incited elements'

London [UK], Sept 6 (ANI): Many Brits have denounced the recent violent protests and vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London during 'The Kashmir Freedom March' organised by a plethora of British Kashmiri groups.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Rajnath greeted with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 05 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received an enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival in Tokyo by the Indian diaspora amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:33 IST

Air India plane landed at under-construction runway as ATC was...

Male [Maldivies], Sept 5 (ANI): The investigators on Thursday said that an Air India plane mistakenly landed at a non-operational and under-construction runway at the Velana International Airport last year because Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) were "distracted by other activities" and were not awar

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Pakistan: 6 injured in Quetta blast

Quetta [Pakistan], Sept 5 (ANI): At least six people were injured in an explosion near Khezi Chowk in Balochistan's Quetta on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 22:06 IST

Nepal witnesses alarming rise in dengue infection; number doubles in week

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 05 (ANI): Atleast three people have been killed as a result of dengue in various parts of Nepal and those affected by the vector-borne disease has also been doubled to 2,559 within a week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:32 IST

Kashmir issue does not concern Muslim community: UAE snubs Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 05 (ANI): In another setback for Pakistan, visiting UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan has said that Kashmir is not an issue concerning Muslim Ummah (community) but rather a dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:49 IST

US, Romanian service members among 10 killed in Kabul attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 5 (ANI): A US and a Romanian service member were among the 10 people killed in the car bombing carried out by the Taliban here on Thursday, the NATO Resolute Support said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:06 IST

Modi concludes 2-day 'productive' Vladivostok visit, leaves for Delhi

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 05 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Delhi from Vladivostok after concluding his "productive" two-day visit to Russia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:55 IST

Liberal Democrat MEPs under fire for concern over Kashmir,...

Brussels, Belgium Sept 5 (ANI): Ten Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) hailing from the UK's Liberal Democratic Party, who showed concern over the Kashmir issue, are now facing the heat for ignoring various issues that the world faces today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:45 IST

India has taken steps for security of its oil tankers in Strait...

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has made arrangements to safeguard its oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz in view of the recent incidents of the attack and seizure of vessels in the waterway

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:41 IST

UK PM Boris Johnson's brother quits as MP over 'unresolvable tension'

London [United Kingdom], Sept 5 (ANI): Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quit as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Thursday over "unresolvable tension" between "family loyalty and the national interest".

Read More
iocl