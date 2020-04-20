Pak making 'baseless allegations' instead of fighting COVID-19: India on Imran Khan's tweet

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): India on Sunday slammed Pakistani leadership for making "bizarre" comments regarding New Delhi's handling of coronavirus, saying Islamabad is making "baseless allegations" against its neighbours to shift the focus from the "abysmal" handling of internal affairs.

In a late-night response to Pakistan Prime Miniter Imran Khan's tweet where he tried to accuse India of discrimination on the basis of religion during coronavirus crisis, Ministry of External Affairs advised Pakistan to address the concerns of their own "dwindling" minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against.

"Bizarre comments by Pakistani leadership are an attempt to shift focus from abysmal handling of their internal affairs. Instead of concentrating on fighting COVID-19, they are making baseless allegations against their neighbours," said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

"On the subject of minorities, they would be well advised to address the concerns of their own dwindling minority communities, which have been truly discriminated against," he added. (ANI)

