Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak may move ICJ over scrapping of Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:47 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Pakistan will move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Indian government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan media reported on Monday.
Daily "News International" said quoting sources that Pakistan was considering "all possible options" to counter the steps.
The daily reported that the Foreign Office of Pakistan will deliberate with the help of the legal experts at the earliest after the Supreme Court of India pronounces a verdict over the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The sources made it clear that Pakistan will not tolerate any action of the Indian government altering the position of Kashmir.
Meanwhile, 'President' of occupied Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan told Radio Pakistan made said the revocation of Articles 35-A and 370 from the Indian Constitution has "exposed" New Delhi before the international community.
He urged the United Nations to take cognizance of India's decision which he called was in clear violation of not only United Nations Security Council resolutions 91 and 122 but also all other resolutions on Kashmir.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Twitter that Pakistan will employ all available options against India's move of abolishing Kashmir's status.
This statement from Islamabad comes hours after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with the legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.
The Foreign Office, in a statement, issued earlier in the day, stressed that Pakistan is committed to the "Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people". (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:21 IST

Pakistan rejects India scrapping Art 370, says will take up...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): "Rejecting" India's decision to scrap Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that they would take up the issue with the delegation of US officials visiting the country very soon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:23 IST

Hassled Pakistan to counter India's steps in J-K

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 05 (ANI): Hassled after India's landmark decisions scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and converting the state into a Union Territory, Pakistan on Monday said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:06 IST

Nepal celebrates Naag Panchami

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 5 (ANI): Nepal celebrated Naag Panchami on August 5 by offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:37 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 by India unacceptable: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Calling India's decision to scrap Article 370 as "unacceptable", Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders to discuss the ongoing situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:21 IST

Crippled by debt and terror, Pakistan's hollow 'support' for Kashmiris

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Soon after the BJP-led central government scrapped Article 370 which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Monday said that it will continue extending "diplomatic and political support" to Kashmiris.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:58 IST

CPEC project for Pakistan's elites, lacks local leadership, says...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 5 (ANI): The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of, by, and for Pakistan's elites which completely lacks local ownership, says a researcher based in Brussels.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:45 IST

Hong Kong: HK$1 million offered for information on protester who...

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (ANI): Former Hong Kong Chief Executive CY Leung has offered $1 million Hong Kong dollars for information on the "maniac who threw the national (China's) flag into the sea."

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:53 IST

MUFG strengthens financial cooperation with Indonesian bank

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 5 (ANI): Economic growth in Indonesia is attracting international investments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:06 IST

UN appeals for maximum restraint along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): The United Nations has appealed to both India and Pakistan for maximum restraint along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:39 IST

19 killed, 30 injured in explosion near cancer institute in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], Aug 5 (ANI): At least 19 people have died while 30 others were injured due to an explosion near a cancer institute here, an Egyptian health official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:01 IST

Russia slams UK media's 'biased' coverage of Moscow rally

London [UK], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Embassy in the UK on Sunday slammed the British media's "biased" coverage of a rally held in Moscow this weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:55 IST

6 Mexicans killed in El Paso shooting, says Obrador

Mexico City [Mexico], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday said that at least six Mexican citizens have lost their lives in the gruesome El Paso shootings which took place this weekend in the United States.

Read More
iocl