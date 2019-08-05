Pak may move ICJ over scrapping of Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 5 (ANI): Pakistan will move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Indian government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan media reported on Monday.

Daily "News International" said quoting sources that Pakistan was considering "all possible options" to counter the steps.

The daily reported that the Foreign Office of Pakistan will deliberate with the help of the legal experts at the earliest after the Supreme Court of India pronounces a verdict over the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources made it clear that Pakistan will not tolerate any action of the Indian government altering the position of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, 'President' of occupied Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan told Radio Pakistan made said the revocation of Articles 35-A and 370 from the Indian Constitution has "exposed" New Delhi before the international community.

He urged the United Nations to take cognizance of India's decision which he called was in clear violation of not only United Nations Security Council resolutions 91 and 122 but also all other resolutions on Kashmir.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Twitter that Pakistan will employ all available options against India's move of abolishing Kashmir's status.

This statement from Islamabad comes hours after India scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. The BJP-led Centre also converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory with the legislature, while hiving off Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, issued earlier in the day, stressed that Pakistan is committed to the "Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people". (ANI)

