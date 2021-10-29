Pak media authority bans coverage of proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday barred TV channels and all other media outlets from covering any activity of the proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported.

Citing an official notification issued by the PEMRA, Geo News reported that the restriction has been imposed under the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015, which prohibits covering proscribed organisations.

"Ministry of Interior had declared the TLP as a proscribed organisation for being engaged in act of terrorism [...] on April 15, 2021," read the statement.



According to the statement, all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations and distribution services networks (cable TV operators and Internet Protocol television) have been directed to stop disseminating information about the proscribed outfit.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing announced that it has launched an operation against the proscribed outlet's social media accounts, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, a statement issued by the FIA said that 12 people were arrested during the crackdown in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahab, Islamabad, and other cities of Punjab.

The statement said that "arrested individuals were involved in uploading hate-inciting material and doctored images on the internet through the proscribed organisation's social media handles."

On Wednesday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had directed the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown on the social media accounts of the proscribed outfit, Geo News reported. (ANI)

