Pakistan Prime Minister Imram Khan (File photo)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imram Khan (File photo)

Pak military retains 'dominate influence' during Imran Khan govt: US report

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:05 IST

Washington [US], Aug 29 (ANI): The Pakistan military, which orchestrated a "soft coup" to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has retained the "dominant influence" over foreign and security policies during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, a US congressional report has said.
The military, which was engaged in three "outright seizures" of power from civilian-led governments, had colluded with the country's judiciary to overthrow the Pakistan Muslim League government led by Sharif, it said.
This purported "military-judiciary nexus" allegedly came to favour Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the report titled 'Pakistan Domestic Political Setting' by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) noted.
"Many analysts contend that Pakistan's security services covertly manipulated the country's domestic politics before and during the election with a central motive of (again) removing Nawaz Sharif from power and otherwise weakening his incumbent party," it said.
"Most analysts see Pakistan's military establishment continuing to retain dominant influence over foreign and security policies," it added.
The CRS conducts research and analysis for the US Congress on a broad range of national policy issues. Its reports are regularly used by US lawmakers to make an informed decision and are not considered official reports of the Congress.
The report contended that the participation of small parties linked to banned terrorist groups has embolden terrorists in the country.
"Election observers and human rights groups issued statements pointing to sometimes 'severe' abuses of democratic norms, and the unprecedented participation of small parties with links to banned Islamist terrorist groups were seen to embolden militants (Islamist parties won a combined 10 per cent of the national vote in 2018)," the report added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:50 IST

NSA Ajit Doval meets his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:40 IST

Decision on closing of airspace for India to be taken by Imran...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:26 IST

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid...

Kyushu [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): Authorities have issued an evacuation order for more than 6,70,000 people in the southwestern part of Japan as rivers in the region are overflowing due to torrential rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:01 IST

Hong Kong Police to ban rally planned for coming weekend

Hong Kong, Aug 29 (ANI): After last week's violent clash between protesters and security forces, Hong Kong Police is planning to ban a rally and march planned for the coming weekend citing heightened safety concerns, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 07:26 IST

Dominican Republic: Postal stamp commemorating Gandhi's 150th...

Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], Aug 29 (ANI): The Dominican Republic launched a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Foreign Ministry here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:43 IST

Pak FM writes to UNSC over J&K again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 29 (ANI): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday wrote to the UN Security Council again on the "developments" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 06:31 IST

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Japan's Hokkaido

Hokkaido [Japan], Aug 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:59 IST

Saudi airport allegedly attacked by Houthis

Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was allegedly attacked by Houthis on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:41 IST

Hurricane Dorian: $260 million emergency fund approved in Puerto Rico

San Juan [Puerto Rico], Aug 29 (ANI): The Financial Oversight and Management Board in Puerto Rico on Wednesday approved USD 260 million in emergency reserve funds as Hurricane Dorian inched closer to the island.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:28 IST

Turkey can return to F-35 if it quits S-400 programme: Pentagon Chief

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Pentagon chief Mark Esper on Wednesday stated that Turkey could return to the F-35 programme if it opted out of Russia's S-400 air defence system.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:46 IST

Democratic Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of US Presidential race

Washington [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday dropped out of the US Presidential race.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:18 IST

Emergency declared in Florida over Hurricane Dorian

Florida [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): A state of emergency has been declared in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to make landfall here early next week.

Read More
iocl