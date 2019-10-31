Pak Minister blames cross border field fires for increasing pollution level in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 30 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday blamed the cross border stubble burning and environmental conditions in India for the increasing level of pollution in Lahore.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry quoted the country's Minister of Climate Change as informing the Cabinet that pollution in Lahore is caused by "cross border field fires and "abysmal environmental conditions in India."

"Min of Climate Change informed the Cabinet that Pollution in Lahore is caused by cross border field fires and abysmal environmental conditions in India level of pollution at Wagha is double than Lahore city, #Modi Govt is failing is every aspect irresponsible Govts are a curse," Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.



Chaudhary's statement came after the World Air Quality Index (AQI) ranked Lahore second in the world's most polluted city in its latest ranking.

The tweet saw a backlash by netizens who asked the minister to have some accountability for the terrible climatic conditions in the city.

"For God's sake take some responsibility for yourself har cheez ko utha keh india ke naam pe justify karte karte humari hi saans rukh jaye gi - Karachi pollution levels are no better but then you'll say india is sending swimming pollution to us through the sea," a user wrote on response.



Another user wrote, "Rather than blaming Others .. Make sure You folks do something about it. Introducing environment-friendly policies in heavy polluted cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Karachi whose AQI is the worst."



"Loool, this is the equivalent of "the dog ate my homework". World: Why so much pollution Lahore? Lahore: My neighbour is having a barbecue in HIS backyard. ," wrote a user.



Human rights group -- Amnesty International -- on Wednesday censured Pakistan for its failure to protect people from "exposure to hazardous air" and "risking and violating human rights to life and health".

In a statement, the organisation noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore had reached 484 at 10:00 am PST today. "The threshold for 'hazardous' level of air quality is 300 where people are advised to 'avoid all physical activity outdoors'," reported the Express Tribune. (ANI)

