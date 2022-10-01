Pak: Mother of prime suspect in Sarah Inam murder gets interim bail

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Sameena Shah, the mother of prime suspect Shahnawaz Amir who brutally killed his Pakistani-Canadian wife Sarah Inam with a dumbbell in Islamabad, has got interim pre-arrest bail till October 3, media reports said.

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday extended Sameena's interim bail, reported Dawn.

On September 23, Shahnawaz was detained by the police from a farmhouse in Islamabad's Chak Shahzad area for being a suspect in his wife's murder and later confessed to killing her, saying he "thought" his spouse was having an affair, reported Geo TV.

According to The News International, the whole episode started when Sameena told the police in the FIR that her son was in the house and had hidden the body of his wife. After this the police raided the house and entered the rooms where Shahnawaz had locked himself.

The police said that, as they entered the house there were blood spots on Shahnawaz's hands and clothes. The police got hold of Shahnawaz. As per the FIR, Shahnawaz confessed to hitting his wife repeatedly with a dumbbell during an argument and then later hiding the Canadian national's body in the bathtub.



In the FIR, the dumbbell was mentioned as the "murder weapon" and the FIR quoted Shahnawaz as saying, that the dumbbell was hidden under his bed. Police, after examining the dumbbell, reportedly found blood and hair on it and later sent it for forensics.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan on Friday (September 23) under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), reported The News International.

"She was in the kitchen, which is located at some distance from the room, when the suspect made a telephone call to his mother at 9:12 am," Sameena Shah's lawyer, Arsal Amjad Hashmi, said before the court. According to the portal, the message was to ask his mother to set up Sarah's "Rukhsati" by speaking to her father.

Sarah's parents arrived in Pakistan from Canada two days after her murder, to claim the body and perform the last rites for their daughter on September 28, reported Geo TV.

Sarah Inam, 37, was a Canadian national and a successful economist who worked with Deloitte and USAID at different points of her career. She was married to Shahnawaz for just three months before being murdered.

She had a master's degree from the University of Waterloo and was currently employed in the government sector in the United Arab Emirates, as per friends and family. Sarah is survived by her father, mother, and two elder brothers, reported Geo TV. (ANI)

