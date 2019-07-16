PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif (File photo)
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif (File photo)

Pak NAB to freeze Shehbaz Sharif's properties in disproportionate assets case

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a process to freeze properties belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a case of disproportionate assets, Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.
According to a source, the NAB is planning to write to various departments including excise and taxation, revenue and district administrations in this regards.
Shehbaz, 67, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the party president following a Supreme Court verdict in 2017.
On April 9, Shehbaz skipped an appearance before the NAB and asked that the date be rescheduled.
Shehbaz is facing corruption charges pertaining to the 56 companies cases including the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam and the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.
However, Shehbaz and his family have denied any wrongdoing and alleged that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:14 IST

Won't extradite Assange where he could face death penalty: UK Minister

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be extradited to any country where he could face capital punishment, UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Ducan has reaffirmed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:32 IST

US passes bill to impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved...

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): United States' legislators on Monday unanimously passed a bill that will impose sanctions on Saudi officials involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:38 IST

I felt "alternative voice" is needed in media industry: Jacob...

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 16 (ANI): Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma has confessed that he had floated the idea that led to the establishment of controversial Indian-origin Gupta family's media empire, which has eventually collapsed, as he had felt the need of creating an "alternative

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:01 IST

Pak legal team in Hague for Kulbushan Jadhav verdict

The Hague [Netherlands], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan legal team on Tuesday reached The Hague in the Netherlands, a day before International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to announce its verdict in Kulbushan Jadhav case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:03 IST

Toll rises to 78 in Nepal floods, landslides

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 16 (ANI): The death toll in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain since last week in the Himalayan region has mounted to 78, with 32 people still missing, Nepal Home Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:58 IST

Palau becomes 76th country to join International Solar Alliance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Palau, an archipelago of over 500 islands in Oceania, on Tuesday became the 76th signatory country to join the International Solar Alliance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:33 IST

48 arrested after "Abolish ICE" protest halts traffic in Manhattan

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): At least 48 people were arrested by the police on Monday (local time) as demonstrators blocked the traffic in Midtown Manhattan during a protest calling to end the sudden clampdown on illegal immigrants residing in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enfo

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:52 IST

People angry over rising inflation, heavy taxes in PoK

Muzaffarabad [PoK], July 16 (ANI): People in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) are facing difficulty regarding the consistent increase in the inflation rates and heavy pay taxes implement by Islamabad for benefits that residents here never enjoy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:45 IST

Indonesia: 5.7 Ritcher quake jolts Bali, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 16 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Indonesian island of Bali on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:19 IST

Pak opens airspace for all civilian traffic

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): For the first time since February's Balakot strike, Pakistan on Tuesday opened its airspace for all civilian traffic, as per the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:48 IST

Trump's racist outburst strongly rejected by Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 16 (ANI): The four liberal Democratic congresswomen currently at the receiving end of US President Donald Trump's racist Twitter rant have rejected his narrative, labelling his widely-criticised statements as nothing more than a "distraction."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:06 IST

1 person dead, 15 injured after house explodes in California

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): At least one person lost his life and 15 others were injured on Monday afternoon after a house exploded in Murrieta here while crews from Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) were working on fixing a faulty natural gas line.

Read More
iocl