Pak NAB to freeze Shehbaz Sharif's properties in disproportionate assets case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started a process to freeze properties belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in a case of disproportionate assets, Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

According to a source, the NAB is planning to write to various departments including excise and taxation, revenue and district administrations in this regards.

Shehbaz, 67, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the party president following a Supreme Court verdict in 2017.

On April 9, Shehbaz skipped an appearance before the NAB and asked that the date be rescheduled.

Shehbaz is facing corruption charges pertaining to the 56 companies cases including the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society scam and the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

However, Shehbaz and his family have denied any wrongdoing and alleged that the corruption cases against them were politically motivated. (ANI)