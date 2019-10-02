Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 2 (ANI): The National Assembly has rejected a bill that proposed to allow a non-Muslim to become the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The bill was tabled by lawmaker Naveed Aamir Jeeva, a Christian belonging to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), The News International reported.

The National Assembly, with majority voice, blocked the bill on Tuesday.

The lawmaker wanted an amendment to Article 41 and Article 91 of the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become Prime Minister and President of Pakistan.

Pak National Assembly rejects Bill, non-Muslim can't be country's PM or President

, where only a Muslim can be elevated to the posts of President and Prime Minister.

Khan also said that the minorities in Pakistan are enjoying complete freedom, security, and their rights are being protected.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali appreciated the stance taken by the minister, saying that no law against Islamic values and teachings can be passed, introduced or even debated in the parliament. (ANI)

