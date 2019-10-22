Pak: Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital after deterioration in health condition

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was shifted to hospital on Monday after his health conditions drastically deteriorated due to "critically" low platelet count.

The news was shared by Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Malik who after meeting the stalwart in Adiala jail took to Twitter stating that the former prime minister's health required immediate in-hospital care.

"Today met former PM Nawaz Sharif for consultation and evaluation. He is visibly unwell and has multiple serious life-threatening health issues of acute nature. I have recommended immediate hospitalisation for workup and treatment. The matter is of utmost urgency," Malik said.

Sharing details of his health report on social media, the physician added, "Former PM NawazSharif is detected to have critically low Platelet Count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies and requires immediate in-hospital care."

"I have requested the concerned authorities to act in urgency," Malik added.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has also said that the government's act of not shifting the former prime minister earlier to a hospital for medical care was the worst example of political vengeance and insensitivity, the News International reported.

"If anything happens to Nawaz Sharif, we will blame Imran Khan for it," he said.

Sharif is currently under a 14-day physical remand granted by the NAB in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The jailed leader was arrested by NAB on October 11 and was produced before an accountability court in Lahore. The court has ordered the accountability bureau to present Nawaz on October 25.

Sharif is already serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. (ANI)