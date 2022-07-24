Pak netizens troll PML-N for hosting "comedy show" amid Punjab's CM jumble

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistani netizens on Sunday trolled Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for hosting a "comedy show" at Liberty Chowk, whereby supporters were called to stand in solidarity with Hamza Shahbaz after his position as Punjab CM came into question.

Commenting on the video, journalist Cyril Almeida said that PML-N can't even seem to gather a small crowd in Liberty tonight.

In another tweet, he said that TV channels were on standby for an appearance of PML-N VC Maryam Nawaz. "No word on whether the small crowd caused a cancellation," he added.

The PML-N supporters were entertained by an interesting performance that had the internet reeling with laughter. The video soon went viral which attracted interesting remarks from people from all walks of life, reported The Express Tribune.

Former Focal Person Digital Media to Punjab CM Azhar Mashwani sarcastically commented that the video was not of any comedy show but it was a public gathering of PML-N at Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

Former Minister for energy Hammad Azhar, taking a jibe at PML-N, said, "Not sure why PML-N needs to hire street comedians to attract crowds in their flop jalsas when their top leadership offers comedy free of charge everyday."

Journalist Rizwan Ahmed Ghilzai remarked on the low turnout, "Organic vs paid, the difference is quite clear at Liberty chowk."

Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, commenting on the viral video, said that this is how PML-N celebrates its solidarity day. "Kaptaan has made them crazy," he added.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, sarcastically said that artists were called from some "unknown planet to warm the blood of people," reported The Express Tribune.

"The performance is being aired live in 183 countries," he added.



PTI leader Dr Iftikhar Durrani termed the jalsa 'the beginning of PML-N's end'. "PML-N mustered a flop show on liberty chowk, a further evidence that PDM clan has no public support and PML-N is done and dusted across Punjab!"

Journalist Asad Kharal questioned, "what's going on here?"

The statement comes after massive protests across Pakistan took place against PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz's re-election as the chief minister of Punjab after the votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

On Friday, Pervaiz Elahi - joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q - received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However, 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

Following the counting of votes, the deputy speaker, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected ten votes cast by the PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

Hamza Shehbaz took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday.

Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Hamza Shahbaz to stay as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab till the court resumes hearing on Monday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition against Dost Mazari's ruling in the CM election case.

In its order after the day-long hearing, the court said that it cannot leave a province without a chief executive and so, "Hamza will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday."

The court also said Hamza is not allowed to work as per the constitution and law during the time period. Supreme Court directed Hamza Shehbaz to exercise only ceremonial powers while restraining him from exercising the absolute powers of the chief minister till Monday.

Pakistan SC has summoned Mazari pm for citing Article 63A of the Constitution and not counting the votes of defecting lawmakers as well as electing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister. (ANI)

