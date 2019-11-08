Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib (File photo)
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib (File photo)

Pak not to charge USD 20 from Indian pilgrims using Kartarpur corridor on Nov 9, 12

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:58 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 8 (ANI): In yet another U-turn, Pakistan said on Friday that the country would not collect any service charge from Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor on November 9 and 12.
"PM Imran Khan had also announced a waiver of service charges of US $ 20 on 9 and 12 November 2019. Abiding by the PM's commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charge from pilgrims on these two dates," Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Pakistan announced to charge pilgrims with the US $ 20 service fee, to which India had expressed its strong objection and asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision given the "religious and spiritual sentiments" of the pilgrims.
The corridor, which will be inaugurated on Saturday, will facilitate the visa-free movement of thousand of devotees, but Indian pilgrims are required to carry their passports. (ANI)


