Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak opens airspace for all civilian traffic

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 07:19 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): For the first time since February's Balakot strike, Pakistan on Tuesday opened its airspace for all civilian traffic, as per the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.
"With immediate effect, Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civilian traffic on published ATS routes," read a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the authority.
The country had earlier claimed that it would not open its airspace for commercial flights until India removed its fighter jets from forward Indian airbases.
Pakistan had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with India after the Indian Air Force carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26.
The strikes on the terror camp were in response to the JeM-perpetrated terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.
In mid-April, Pakistan opened one of its 11 air routes for west-bound flights from India -- airlines like Air India and Turkish Airlines have started using it.
In March, the neighbouring country partially opened its airspace but did not allow Indian flight to fly over its airspace.
Since then, foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.
Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor whereby the airspace restrictions, which have been continuing since a long time, impacts hundreds of commercial flights per day, extending flight timings for passengers, as well as fuel costs for airlines. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:48 IST

Trump's racist outburst strongly rejected by Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 16 (ANI): The four liberal Democratic congresswomen currently at the receiving end of US President Donald Trump's racist Twitter rant have rejected his narrative, labelling his widely-criticised statements as nothing more than a "distraction."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:06 IST

1 person dead, 15 injured after house explodes in California

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): At least one person lost his life and 15 others were injured on Monday afternoon after a house exploded in Murrieta here while crews from Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) were working on fixing a faulty natural gas line.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 05:38 IST

Ex-US NSA tears into Pak-based Chinese diplomat, calls him 'a...

Washington [USA], July 16 (ANI): Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) Susan Rice publicly castigated a Chinese diplomat placed in Pakistan, calling him a "racist disgrace" due to his now-deleted tweets which allegedly highlighted the flaws with the USA.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:57 IST

Europe's navigation system suffers full system outage

Brussels [Belgium], July 16 (ANI): The European Union's (EU) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Galileo, suffered a full system failure over the weekend due to a "technical incident related to its ground infrastructure."

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:59 IST

3 people arrested, war weapons seized in Italy's...

Rome [Italy], July 16 (ANI): At least three people were arrested while war weapons were seized after a counter-terrorism operation on far-right activists in Turin, according to the Italian authorities.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:33 IST

UK's central bank picks Alan Turing to be the face of its PS50 note

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): British mathematician and World War II codebreaker, Alan Turing, who was chemically castrated for being gay after being convicted under Victorian-era homophobic laws, will feature on UK's new PS50 note, according to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:06 IST

Germany: Over 2,000 Amazon workers go on strike over low pay,...

Berlin [Germany], July 16 (ANI): Over 2,000 Amazon workers across several regions of Germany have gone on strike to protest against low wages and working conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 01:19 IST

US House to vote on measure condemning Trump's racist tweets, says Pelosi

Washington [USA], July 16 (ANI): The US House of Representatives will vote on a resolution condemning US President Donald Trump's racist tweets against liberal Democratic congresswomen, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:49 IST

S Korea: Baloch party hold protest against enforced disappearances

[Busan] South Korea (ANI) July 15: Baloch Republican Party (BRP) has organised a protest in Busan city of South Korea to highlight the grim issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:36 IST

Trump takes credit for China's slow economic growth

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): US president Donald Trump on Monday took credit of slowing down the Chinese economy, claiming that thousands of companies are leaving tariffed Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:52 IST

Hong Kong Police Commissioner condemns violence between forces...

Hong Kong, July 15 (ANI): Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai here on Monday condemned the violence that broke out between forces and protestors, which left 28 people injured.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:33 IST

Iran nuclear deal is not dead: EU

Brussels [Belgium], July 15 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the European Union on Monday said that Iran nuclear deal is not dead and there is still a way to save it.

Read More
iocl